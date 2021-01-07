Growing calls to boycott some Chicago businesses following US Capitol riot

Henry Chang owns at least three Chicago restaurants where staff are now receiving death threats after Chang posted a picture with a Washington, D.C. boarding pass saying, "Get wild fight for Trump."

Another picture shared on social media called out Chicago tattoo artists who say they went to Washington, D.C. just to observe.

"If you boycott people who support Trump, they’re never gonna learn... just gonna make them angrier," said Lake View resident Andrew Wyatt. "I think this is just one situation, and it’s too bad he was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Mat Moreno says he and his friends didn’t even go to the Capitol building. Now, their tattoo parlor, Insight Studios in Noble Square, is being scrutinized and four other artists have quit.

"There’s been some vandalism, death threats, a lot of people judging a photo without having any facts," said Moreno.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Branding expert Lindrea Reynolds says impulse sharing on social media can be the downfall of your business.

"Your business is an extension of you, think about the bigger picture here," said Reynolds.

She says quick-readers will automatically assume your brand supports whomever or whatever you post about.