Guitar Center, Southwest give surprise in-flight ukulele lesson to passengers

There are many ways for airline passengers to get through long-haul flights, but some Southwest fliers didn’t expect a ukulele class.

Passengers from Long Beach, California to Honolulu, Hawaii were surprised with music lessons on Friday.

The Guitar Center, an instrument retailer, worked with the airline to arrange the surprise in an effort to welcome them to Hawaii.

Passengers onboard the Boeing 737-800 were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele along with a Road Runner carrying case.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Southwest passengers were given in-flight ukulele lessons. (Guitar Center)

Guitar Center instructors taught the fliers how to play "Hello, Aloha. How are you?" during the flight.

"I’ve taught students through Guitar Center Lessons since 2014, but never in an airplane," said instructor Alexandra Windsor in a news release. "It was inspiring to see how quickly passengers of all ages picked up the ukulele – many with no musical background. The ukulele is the perfect instrument for beginners, and it shows just how fun and easy learning something new can be."

"Our Customers anticipate warm Southwest Hospitality throughout their journeys with us, and these Surprise and Delight events are a unique way to create memorable experiences," Brandy King, Senior Director of Public Relations at Southwest Airlines, added. "Today’s celebration of Hawaiian culture and Southwest Hospitality underscore our everyday commitment to serve and celebrate the spirit of Aloha."

The companies have launched a contest for a chance to win round-trip air travel on Southwest for a winner and a guest, and two Mitchel MU40 Soprano ukuleles.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



