Gunmen from Northeast Austin hotel ambush remain at large

What initially appears to be a casual stroll becomes something much different as two men appear out of the shadows and start firing at another man in a parked car.

The incident was recorded by security cameras. The shooting happened on October 5th in the parking lot of the Quality Inn and Suites in the 7900 block of Gessner Drive near the intersection of Hwy 183 and I-35.

"it's a shocking video when you watch it to see the victim just walks out to his car - to get an item from his car, and two guys that were standing out on the sidewalk … and they start shooting at him,” said APD Detective Tyler Latham.

Latham does not think the shooting was a botched carjacking or a botched robbery. "It doesn't look like they were trying to steal anything. With the way they left, even before the 2nd guy started shooting the first guy was already gone,” he said.

The area is known for having a crime problem, but so far investigators have not been able to link the gunmen to any other incident. Not knowing is troubling for Maria Gauna, who has stayed in the hotel.

"I didn't know anything about the shooting and I was here the whole day inside by myself … I mean, it's usually quiet,” said Gauna.

What’s clear to Detective Latham, other than the muzzle flashes on the video, is the attack was an ambush. "To me it seems they were targeting the victim or his friend."

The man who was shot survived. He told investigators he recently moved back to Austin. At the time he was staying at the hotel with his friend, according to Latham.

"The victim and his friend, that he was staying with, they've been very cooperative with us, they've done a couple of interviews, they are very open with their lives, neither one of them can think of a reason why someone would want to shoot them,” said Latham.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: Black male with an average build, estimated to be between 18 and 25 years of age and last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark-color shorts

Suspect #2: Black male, estimated to be between 18 and 25 years of age and last seen wearing a light-color hoodie and dark-color pants

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incidents to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You may also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

