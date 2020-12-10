APD investigating shooting of guest in Northeast Austin hotel parking lot

The Austin Police Department is investigating the shooting of a guest in a Northeast Austin hotel parking lot in October.

APD says the guest was shot on Oct..5 at 12:30 a.m. when he walked out of the Quality Inn and Suites in the 7900 block of Gessner Drive to get something out of a vehicle in the parking lot. He reported hearing what he thought were fireworks and turned in the direction of the sound, seeing two men approaching him.

Both suspects fired weapons multiple times, striking the man and the vehicle then running northbound on Gessner Drive. The victim was helped by a friend who got him inside the hotel.

Officers arrived on the scene and applied a tourniquet to the wound. ATCEMS transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where he was treated and released.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: Black male with an average build, estimated to be between 18 and 25 years of age and last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark-color shorts

Suspect #2: Black male, estimated to be between 18 and 25 years of age and last seen wearing a light-color hoodie and dark-color pants

APD has released surveillance video of two different angles of the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incidents to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You may also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

