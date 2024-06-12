Gwinnett County Transit Bus hijacking suspect described as 'soft, calm and loving'

A dramatic chase on Tuesday afternoon involving a Gwinnett County Transit bus ended just east of Tucker, resulting in the death of one man and the arrest of 39-year-old Joseph Grier, who has a criminal record. The chase spanned roads in Atlanta, DeKalb County, and Gwinnett County.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Brittany Edney spoke exclusively with Grier's family on Wednesday morning.

The partner of Grier's father revealed that Joseph has struggled with mental illness for the 16 years she has known him. He has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and has been receiving medical treatment.

She described him as having a soft, calm, and loving demeanor when he is well-rested and taking his medication. However, she expressed concern that he stopped taking his medication after losing his job recently and has not been getting much sleep.

Family members reportedly attempted to encourage him to rest as recently as yesterday, but he was uncooperative and acting strangely. A friend alerted her to the Gwinnett County Transit bus hijacking late last night, and she turned on the news to see it for herself.

"My God, Lord have mercy, it's Joseph," she said. "I feel bad. My heart goes out to the other family, but it could have been so much worse. There were 17 people on that bus. Suppose all of them got shot?"

New information from Atlanta's police chief revealed that Grier was at the scene of the Peachtree Center shooting, where three people and the suspected shooter were shot, before boarding the bus. Investigators believe the two incidents are unrelated.

The victim on the bus has been identified as 58-year-old Earnest Byrd Jr.

Joseph Grier's criminal past

During a press conference Tuesday night, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Grier has had 19 arrests, some of which involved the use of a handgun.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Grier was last released from Baldwin State Prison a decade ago after serving time for a 2011 aggravated assault in Fulton County. In addition to the two counts of aggravated assault, Grier also served time for the possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Joseph Grier (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The chief said his last known address was in Stone Mountain.

Grier is facing one count of murder, 14 counts of kidnapping, one count of first-degree hijacking a motor vehicle, 13 counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Grier waived his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.