H-E-B adjusts store hours ahead of Texas winter storm

The Brief A winter storm is heading to Texas over the weekend. H-E-B is adjusting their hours at many of their stores to account for the conditions. Stores not listed in this story are expected to keep their normal hours.



Texas grocery giant H-E-B is adjusting their hours across the state ahead of this weekend's winter storm.

H-E-B storm hours

What they're saying:

H-E-B released the following statement Friday afternoon:

"Due to the severe weather and to protect our Partners and customers, we will temporarily adjust store hours for select H-E-B stores. All other H-E-B stores not listed below will operate normal hours."

The stores affected are listed as follows:

DFW Metroplex

On Saturday, January 24

These stores open at 8 a.m.

Prosper

McKinney

Rockwall

Frisco

Frisco 2

Allen

Melissa

Plano

Ennis

Cleburne

Mansfield

Stephenville

Granbury

Alliance

Hudson Oaks

Burleson

Joe V’s Smart Shop Wheatland,

Joe V’s Smart Shop Samuell-Buckner

Joe V’s Smart Shop Irving

San Antonio Metro area

Kerrville 1

Kerrville 2

Fredericksburg

Boerne

Bulverde

New Braunfels 1

New Braunfels 2

New Braunfels 3

Seguin

La Vernia

Saturday, January 24:

6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 25:

10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday, January 26:

10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Houston Metro area

Saturday, January 24:

6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Carthage

Lufkin

Livingston

Crockett

Bryan 1

Bryan 3

College Station 1

College Station 2

College Station 3

Brenham

Columbus

Sunday, January 25:

All Houston H-E-B and Mi Tienda stores open at 8 a.m.

All Houston H-E-B and Houston Mi Tienda stores

Central Texas area

Saturday, January 24:

6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 25:

Stores open at 9 a.m.

All Central Texas area stores

Saturday, January 24:

6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 25:

Store opens at 9 a.m.

La Grange H-E-B

Curbside delivery

H-E-B says some customers may see limited time slots at some locations.