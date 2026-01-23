Expand / Collapse search

H-E-B adjusts store hours ahead of Texas winter storm

By
Published  January 23, 2026 7:07pm CST
Winter Weather
FOX 7 Austin
The Brief

    • A winter storm is heading to Texas over the weekend.
    • H-E-B is adjusting their hours at many of their stores to account for the conditions.
    • Stores not listed in this story are expected to keep their normal hours. 

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Texas grocery giant H-E-B is adjusting their hours across the state ahead of this weekend's winter storm.

H-E-B storm hours

What they're saying:

H-E-B released the following statement Friday afternoon:

"Due to the severe weather and to protect our Partners and customers, we will temporarily adjust store hours for select H-E-B stores. All other H-E-B stores not listed below will operate normal hours."

The stores affected are listed as follows:

DFW Metroplex

On Saturday, January 24
These stores open at 8 a.m. 

  • Prosper
  • McKinney
  • Rockwall
  • Frisco
  • Frisco 2
  • Allen
  • Melissa
  • Plano
  • Ennis
  • Cleburne
  • Mansfield
  • Stephenville
  • Granbury
  • Alliance
  • Hudson Oaks
  • Burleson
  • Joe V’s Smart Shop Wheatland,
  • Joe V’s Smart Shop Samuell-Buckner
  • Joe V’s Smart Shop Irving

San Antonio Metro area

  • Kerrville 1
  • Kerrville 2
  • Fredericksburg
  • Boerne
  • Bulverde
  • New Braunfels 1
  • New Braunfels 2
  • New Braunfels 3
  • Seguin
  • La Vernia

Saturday, January 24:
6 a.m. – 9 p.m. 

Sunday, January 25:
10 a.m. – 9 p.m. 

Monday, January 26:
10 a.m. – 11 p.m. 

Houston Metro area

Saturday, January 24:
6 a.m. – 8 p.m. 

  • Carthage
  • Lufkin
  • Livingston
  • Crockett
  • Bryan 1
  • Bryan 3
  • College Station 1
  • College Station 2
  • College Station 3
  • Brenham
  • Columbus

Sunday, January 25:
All Houston H-E-B and Mi Tienda stores open at 8 a.m. 

  • All Houston H-E-B and Houston Mi Tienda stores

Central Texas area

Saturday, January 24:
6 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

Sunday, January 25:
Stores open at 9 a.m.  

  • All Central Texas area stores

Saturday, January 24:
6 a.m. – 9 p.m. 

Sunday, January 25:
Store opens at 9 a.m. 

  • La Grange H-E-B

Curbside delivery

H-E-B says some customers may see limited time slots at some locations.

The Source: Information in this article comes from H-E-B.

