H-E-B adjusts store hours ahead of Texas winter storm
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Texas grocery giant H-E-B is adjusting their hours across the state ahead of this weekend's winter storm.
H-E-B storm hours
What they're saying:
H-E-B released the following statement Friday afternoon:
"Due to the severe weather and to protect our Partners and customers, we will temporarily adjust store hours for select H-E-B stores. All other H-E-B stores not listed below will operate normal hours."
The stores affected are listed as follows:
DFW Metroplex
On Saturday, January 24
These stores open at 8 a.m.
- Prosper
- McKinney
- Rockwall
- Frisco
- Frisco 2
- Allen
- Melissa
- Plano
- Ennis
- Cleburne
- Mansfield
- Stephenville
- Granbury
- Alliance
- Hudson Oaks
- Burleson
- Joe V’s Smart Shop Wheatland,
- Joe V’s Smart Shop Samuell-Buckner
- Joe V’s Smart Shop Irving
San Antonio Metro area
- Kerrville 1
- Kerrville 2
- Fredericksburg
- Boerne
- Bulverde
- New Braunfels 1
- New Braunfels 2
- New Braunfels 3
- Seguin
- La Vernia
Saturday, January 24:
6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday, January 25:
10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Monday, January 26:
10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Houston Metro area
Saturday, January 24:
6 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Carthage
- Lufkin
- Livingston
- Crockett
- Bryan 1
- Bryan 3
- College Station 1
- College Station 2
- College Station 3
- Brenham
- Columbus
Sunday, January 25:
All Houston H-E-B and Mi Tienda stores open at 8 a.m.
- All Houston H-E-B and Houston Mi Tienda stores
Central Texas area
Saturday, January 24:
6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday, January 25:
Stores open at 9 a.m.
- All Central Texas area stores
Saturday, January 24:
6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday, January 25:
Store opens at 9 a.m.
- La Grange H-E-B
Curbside delivery
H-E-B says some customers may see limited time slots at some locations.
The Source: Information in this article comes from H-E-B.