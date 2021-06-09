Expand / Collapse search

H-E-B: Masks now optional for fully vaccinated employees, customers

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Coronavirus in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - On Wednesday, H-E-B released an update to their long-standing mask policy. 

The grocery giant says after reviewing updated guidance from the CDC on mask use, it will make facial coverings optional for fully vaccinated employees, vendors, and customers inside stores.

This policy change will take effect on June 9, 2021.

In a press release on their website Wednesday, H-E-B released the following statement.

"Throughout the pandemic, H-E-B has been a leader in developing strong Covid-19 safety measures to protect our Partners, customers, and communities, and we are encouraged by the favorable Covid-19 trends in Texas."

