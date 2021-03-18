San Antonio Zoo celebrating with H-E-B Partner Appreciation Week

article

Good news for H-E-B partners and their families! Starting Saturday, March 20, the San Antonio Zoo will be celebrating H-E-B partners with H-E-B Partner Appreciation Week.

H-E-B partners will receive a free standard admission ticket for San Antonio Zoo and, as a bonus, 50% off standard admission for up to four (4) guests on the day of their visit, according to the zoo. To redeem the offer, the Partner would have to present a valid and current H-E-B ID.

To qualify, the H-E-B partner must be currently employed by H-E-B.

"The zoo is an excellent place to unwind while connecting families in nature," according to the San Antonio Zoo. "Both the physical and mental benefits of connecting with nature and animals are well known."

"Texans are afforded a Texas-size level of comfort in times of need simply by having H-E-B by our side and H-E-B's Partners work tirelessly and selflessly to provide for Texans in good times and in bad," said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of the San Antonio Zoo. "H-E-B has also been a longtime supporter of San Antonio Zoo, and by sponsoring the zoo's hand sanitizing stations throughout the pandemic, it has helped us to operate in the safest way possible.."

The San Antonio Zoo also noted in their press release that the zoo is still in recovery mode both from COVID-related closures and impacts as well as the recent winter storm. Please consider a donation to its emergency fund.

