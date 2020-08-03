H-E-B recalls blue cheese salmon burgers due to undeclared wheat allergen

H-E-B is voluntarily recalling all of its blue cheese salmon burgers due to an undeclared wheat allergen.

(H-E-B)

Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat could have a serious or even life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these burgers.

H-E-B says all the affected products have been removed from store shelves and only one illness has been reported to date.

The recalled burgers were sold behind the seafood counter, in the seafood department and in the Meal Simple area in H-E-B retail stores across the state.

The recall impacts products with the following product codes with dates up to and including August 3:

23757500000

23759000000

23725500000

22528700000

23731100000

23711100000

H-E-B says affected products can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Customers with any questions or concerns can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.