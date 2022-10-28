Parents concerned Halloween candy could be laced with fentanyl

Kids will soon be spending their Monday night dressed up and ready to collect candy, but many parents are worried their children’s Halloween candy could be laced with fentanyl amid the growing crisis.

Assistant Chief of Kyle Police Pedro Hernandez addressed parents’ concerns when it comes to the possibility of kids receiving candy laced with fentanyl this Halloween.

"I think there should always be concern when it involves kids and safety, but we haven't had any information that would lead us to believe that, you know, anybody's going to be handing out fentanyl laced pills and or candy," said Pedro Hernandez, Assistant Chief of Kyle Police.

In August, Kyle police held a joint press conference with Hays CISD after a high school sophomore died from a suspected fentanyl overdose. That case brought the number of fentanyl-related overdoses cases to 16, seven of which were deadly.

Assistant Chief Hernandez says it is important to be educated on this topic.

"We're providing as much information as we can to the public to educate them about the dangers of these pills and what they look like, and so they can be aware for themselves and for their kids," he said.

Hernandez says the department has only seen fentanyl cases involving counterfeit prescription pills, so Halloween candy should be in the clear.

"We haven't had any indication or any information that would lead us to believe that there's any intent for anyone to pass out pills or candy laced with fentanyl. That's just not something that we've seen or have received any information on," said Hernandez.

He says still be aware. He says take your kids to neighborhoods you trust and check your child’s candy.

"I don't want parents to be scared, but, like we encourage them every year, just be cautious and be vigilant," said Hernandez.

Hernandez says another way to make sure the candy your kids receive is safe is to go to trunk or treats. The Austin Police Department and Austin ISD will host one Saturday, Oct. 29th from 5-8 p.m. at Nelson Field.