Fourth Hays CISD student dies from fentanyl overdose, autopsy reports

A fourth student from Hays CISD has died from a fentanyl overdose, an autopsy reports.

Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright emailed parents on Wednesday giving them an update on the fentanyl crisis.

An autopsy has determined the death of a 15-year-old Hays CISD student in early July was due to a fentanyl overdose.

"In just the last week, we know of at least two Hays CISD students who were administered Narcan by paramedics, first responders, or school nursing staff. One suspected fentanyl poisoning was on campus and the other was at a student’s home," the email stated.

On August 24, the Kyle Police Department held a press conference and called the recent deaths a crisis, as this continues to affect more and more children.

According to Chief Jeff Barnett, the Kyle Police Department has responded to at least 16 fentanyl-related overdoses just in 2022 with seven resulting in death. He claims that many of the overdoses are teenagers.

On August 20, a 15-year-old Hays CISD high school sophomore died from a suspected fentanyl overdose. Earlier this summer, two additional 17-year-old high school seniors on separate occasions also died from a suspected overdose.

"When you have one student death, it breaks your heart and, you know, at that point that the fentanyl crisis has hit home. When you have a second student death, you start to worry, but when you have your third student death, then that's a crisis," said Tim Savoy, Chief Communications Officer for Hays CISD.

