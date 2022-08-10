Happy hours at Hi Sign Brewing celebrate Austin Pride, benefit The Equality Alliance

article

Hi Sign Brewing is celebrating Pride Month in Austin with a series of happy hours.

Every Friday in August from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Hi Sign is hosting a happy featuring local LGBTQIA+ DJs at its new East Austin taproom located at 730 Shady Lane. The schedule is as follows:

August 12 — IFEELUV

August 19 — BoyFriendATX

August, 26 — Winona Grindr

Proceeds from the events will be donated to The Equality Alliance, a local nonprofit working to generate financial support and visibility for grassroots LGBTQIA+ charities fighting for equity, justice, and human rights in Central Texas.

The Equality Alliance's four primary beneficiaries are:

Youth Out - local nonprofit serving LGBTQIA+ youth and their families

allgo - offers a variety of programs to support queer people of color via cultural arts, wellness, and social justice

TENT - Transgender Education Netowrk of Texas, an organization dedicated to furthering gender-diverse equality in Texas

Kind Clinic - offers free sexual health services regardless of race, creed, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation or ability to pay

Hi Sign also has new Pride tank tops and t-shirts available at the brewery for $25 each and a portion of the sales from those items will also benefit The Equality Alliance. Every shirt purchase includes a complimentary pint of Hi Sign's most popular beer: Violet, the Blueberry Blonde Ale.