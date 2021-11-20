Harker Heights PD warning residents about scammers posing as officers

The Harker Heights Police Department (HHPD) is warning residents about a recent incident where a scammer posed as a police officer to solicit money from a business.

HHPD says on Nov. 18, a business received a call where the caller ID made it seem it was from the police department. The caller also identified themselves as an officer conducting an investigation.

The caller instructed the manager to place all the store's money in a bag and have it driven to a remote location, says HHPD.

The department is advising residents that it will never solicit money from any person or business.

Anyone in the Harker Heights community who has experienced this type of scam, has had a similar encounter, or has knowledge about activity of this nature is asked to call the department at 254-953-5440.

