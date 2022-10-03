Harry for Beto: Harry Styles endorses Beto O'Rourke during Austin concert

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a special appearance during "Harry's House" Sunday night.

During Harry Styles' fifth night of shows for his residency at Moody Center, O'Rourke was seen in the pit.

Over the weekend, O'Rourke was also endorsed by Willie Nelson during a campaign event.

Political analyst Brian Smith said these endorsements may not convince voters to change their vote, but it may help to bring more voters to the polls this November.

RELATED STORY: Willie Nelson plays at Beto O'Rourke campaign event in South Austin

According to Smith, Harry Styles fans, who are younger and are often more liberal and vote democratic, might not move the needle very much.

The deadline to register to vote in Texas for the November election is on Oct. 11. Early voting starts Oct. 24.