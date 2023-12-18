Potentially 'armed and dangerous' suspect likely in Austin area, says Bastrop County Sheriff's Office

article

Law enforcement is searching for a man who they say is ‘known to be armed and dangerous’, and is ‘likely’ in the Austin area.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office says Hassan Mohammed Saleh Jr. is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Saleh is 34 years old. He's 6'1" tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say his last known address is in Dale, Texas.

If you've seen Saleh, you're asked to call 911 or leave a tip with Inv. Brown at 512-549-5034 or conor.brown@co.bastrop.tx.us.