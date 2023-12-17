TDCJ inmate Robert Yancy Jr. escapes Clemens Unit, authorities say suspect is no longer in Brazoria County

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is searching for a man who escaped from custody on Sunday afternoon.

According to a statement, Robert Yancy, Jr. 39, was last seen at approximately 3:38 p.m. on Sunday at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas.

Yancy was last seen in a 2021 white Nissan Versa bearing Texas license plate number DNR9145.

Robert Yancy

He was last seen wearing a black beanie and a black sweater.

Officials said Yancy was serving a life sentence without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child out of Victoria County.

Robert Yancy Jr.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office immediately entered the license plate into a state-wide license plate reader system and soon after received a hit indicating the vehicle was in Victoria County at approximately 6:09 p.m. All information obtained at this point leads authorities to believe Yancy is no longer in Brazoria County.

If you see Yancy, do not approach him and contact your local law enforcement.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you can also leave a tip with the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.