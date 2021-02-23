Have you seen her? Search for missing woman from Georgetown

The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 47-year-old woman.

Julie Marie Hall, a resident of Georgetown, was last seen at her residence in the morning of Friday, Feb 19. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Police also noted that she is 5’1" and of medium build.

Anyone with information about Julie and/or her whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department Tip Line at 512-930-2746. (Georgetown Police Department / FOX 7 Austin)

