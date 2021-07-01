HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? APD looking for missing endangered adult

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing endangered teen in East Austin.

APD says that 18-year-old James Starace was reported missing around 7:14 p.m. on July 1. He was last seen near his home in the 2400 block of Rosewood Avenue near the Boggy Creek Greenbelt around 7 p.m.

James Starace (Austin Police Department)

APD says there is concern about his immediate welfare due to a medical condition.

Starace is described as as a white male, 5'02" tall and 90 lbs. He has blue-green eyes and dark brown hair in a curly Afro style. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black or gray shorts, white socks, and black slides.

Anyone who sees Starace is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

