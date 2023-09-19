Manor ISD approves lower property tax rate for 2023-24

Manor ISD's Board of Trustees has approved lowering the property tax rate for the current school year.

The approved rate is now $1.0861 per $100 of taxable property valuation. For example, a home with a taxable value of $400,000 could see a potential decrease of $1,000 in property taxes as compared to last year.

To continue paying off past bonds issued for district improvements and additions, Trustees set the debt service tax rate at $0.3945 per $100 valuation and lowered the maintenance and operations rate to $0.6916 cents per $100 valuation.

The combined rate is displayed on property tax bills received by the residents of Manor ISD.

Manor ISD was also awarded a Superior Rating for financial management on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST).

The FIRST rating system scores districts on 20 indicators in areas such as audit and governance disclosures; cash and investments; tax collections; fund balance; debt management; administrative costs; capital projects; and staff levels.

The district says that in two years, it has gone from a C or Meets Standards Rating to an A or Superior Achievement rating.