Former Austin ISD tutor facing new charges in Lee County: TJJD

A former Austin ISD tutor is facing new charges in Lee County for alleged sexual contact with a child.

28-year-old Isaiah Xavier Smith is now facing charges of first-degree felony improper sexual activity with a person in custody and second-degree felony indecency with a child.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) says that the charges stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Office of Inspector General into a Sept. 2022 incident.

While he was working as a juvenile correctional officer at the Giddings State School, Smith allegedly touched a male juvenile in a sexual manner.

If convicted, Smith could get up to life in prison and up to $10,000 in fines for the first count and between 2-20 years and up to a $10,000 fine for the second count.

Smith is currently in the Travis County Jail on other unrelated charges.

Smith, a former College Readiness tutor at Akins High School in Austin ISD, was arrested Dec. 8 for second-degree felony indecency with a child by contact. He had been employed by the district between Sept. and Oct. 2023.

Anyone can report allegations of misconduct to the Incident Reporting Center by emailing a complaint to TJJD.IRC@tjjd.texas.gov, or by calling a 24-hour-a-day toll free hotline 1-866-477-8354.

Historical TJJD incident data can be found on the Open Data Portal of Texas.gov.