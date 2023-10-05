Hays CISD student dies from possible fentanyl overdose

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 15-year-old Hays CISD student as a possible fentanyl overdose.

On Oct. 5, Hays CISD superintendent Eric Wright sent a letter to parents and staff, saying, "I can tell you that it is our continuing worst fear to lose another student from a danger that remains present in our district and across the country. We have previously lost six students to this evil since the summer of 2022, each a beautiful and precious life taken much too soon."

The school district will continue raising awareness about the fentanyl crisis and the dangers of the drug.

Counselors and support services have been working with the student's friends and teachers for support.