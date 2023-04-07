Hays County corrections officer indicted in shooting death of inmate

A Hays County grand jury has indicted a Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) corrections officer in connection with the shooting death of Joshua Wright.

The Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Hays County Corrections Officer Isaiah Garcia with the felony offense of Deadly Conduct.

Wright was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding him while he received medical treatment at Ascension Seton's Kyle hospital.

The HCSO says Wright, in an attempt to escape, assaulted the officer and ran through the emergency room.

Wright's family says he was shot multiple times in the back while he was still in shackles, but HCSO has not confirmed those details. They have demanded the release of Garcia's body cam video to prove what happened.

That video was among the evidence presented to the grand jury.

HCSO says Isaiah Garcia is no longer employed with the department, which is standard in these cases according to its policies and practices.

In a statement, HSCO said, "While the Hays County Sheriff’s Office strongly supports our deputies and corrections officers and the duties, many of which put their safety at risk, that they must carry out on a daily basis, we also respect and honor the criminal justice process, including yesterday’s decision by the Grand Jury to move forward with charges in this case.The Hays County Sheriff’s Office again offers its deepest sympathies to the Wright family. It is our sincere hope that all of the citizens of Hays County can come together to foster peace in our community and our country."

Isaiah Garcia, 27, has worked for Hays County as a corrections officer since 2018.

The deadly conduct charge Garcia is facing is a third-degree felony with a possible punishment of two to ten years in prison and a fine of up the $10,000.

Garcia has surrendered to authorities and was released on $20,000 bond.