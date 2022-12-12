Hays County inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after he tried to escape Kyle hospital: Sheriff

A Hays County inmate was shot and killed by a corrections officer after the inmate tried to escape a Kyle hospital, the Hays County Sheriff's Office said.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office said a Hays County Corrections Officer was guarding an inmate who was getting medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle. The inmate, in an attempt to escape, assaulted the corrections officer and ran through the emergency room.

The correction officer fired his firearm and struck the inmate, HCSO said.

Medical staff immediately started life-saving measures, but the inmate died from his injuries.

The inmate was in Hays County Jail for the following charges: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Bail Jumping, Fail to Appear, Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief, and Evading Arrest and Detention.

The identity of the inmate will be released once next of kin has been notified.

As per Hays County Sheriff’s Office policy, the Texas Rangers were called to the scene to assist with the officer-involved shooting. This is an active investigation, any further details will be released at a later time.

The officer involved has been place on administrative leave, as per protocol.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Detective Travis Terreo with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or travis.terreo@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-67679. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324- 8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.