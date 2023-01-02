Family attorneys expected to speak out after Hays County inmate shot, killed by officer

This morning, family attorneys for a man shot and killed by a corrections officer are set to speak out and demand justice for the death of their loved one.

Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer who represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, will appear at a press conference with Joshua Wright’s family today in San Marcos to demand the release of body camera footage and surveillance video.

Mid-December, FOX 7 reported that then Hays County inmate Joshua Wright was shot and killed by a corrections officer after they say he tried to escape a Kyle hospital.

Wright was in Hays County Jail for the following charges: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Bail Jumping, Failure to Appear, Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief, and Evading Arrest and Detention.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says the 36-year-old was getting undisclosed medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle.

We're told Wright assaulted a corrections officer and ran through the emergency room.

The corrections officer fired a shot, hitting Wright and leading to his death.

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave as per protocol.

CLEAT, a law enforcement advocacy group, says they believe Wright had access to medical instruments and could have used them as weapons.

"It's my understanding that he attacked the deputy, hit him in the throat and physically attacked him, and then made his way toward these potential weapons that could have been used against patients and nurses and the medical staff there," said Charlie Wilkison from CLEAT.

We're expecting a news conference from the family of Wright and his lawyers today at noon.