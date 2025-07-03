Hays County ICE raid: Immigration advocates demand more information

The Brief Immigration advocates issued demand for answers Thursday In April, 40+ people were detained at a home in Dripping Springs as part of an immigration raid. Federal officials have said the raid was part of a crackdown on Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang



On the steps of the Hays County courthouse Thursday, immigration advocates issued a demand for answers.

Earlier this year, immigration raids stepped up targeting individuals allegedly linked to a Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua.

In April, one such raid happened in Hays County, which resulted in the detention of more than 40 people, including minors.

What they're saying:

"We don't know how this operation was planned, for how long, what surveillance technologies were used, or where many of our neighbors were taken," said Karen Munoz with Latino Justice.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra described the immigration raid, and others like it, as kidnappings.

"Because that's what they are until I hear otherwise," said Judge Becerra.

Becerra and those at the courthouse event were also critical of the money the federal government is spending to catch and deport undocumented immigrants.

"They told us this was about keeping America safe. Safe from who, the bus boy? The mom who cleans hotel rooms?" said Judge Becerra.

During Thursday’s gathering, members of the group acknowledged that some of those detained have been released.

The other side:

FOX 7 Austin sent a request to federal authorities for an update on the case. A spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security responded with a copy of the original April news release:

"For more than a year, the FBI, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the San Antonio Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and several other federal, state and local partners, have been investigating members and associates believed to be part of the Venezuelan transnational gang, Tren de Aragua (TdA). In recent days, the FBI developed intelligence regarding a possible gathering of suspected TdA members or TdA associates in Hays County. Early Tuesday morning, the Hays County Sheriff's Office and DPS, working with the FBI, ICE Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement Removal Operations established sufficient cause to obtain a search warrant for a residence in Hays County, which was executed by DPS’ Special Response Team. As a result of this operation, more than 40 individuals, including minors, were taken into custody at or near the residence, and narcotics were seized. State and federal prosecutors will evaluate potential charges based on evidence obtained during the search warrant and subsequent investigation. This case is currently under investigation. More details will be released as they become available."

Those who support the ICE raids point to violent crimes recently committed by undocumented immigrants.

The cases include the murders of Jocelyn Nungaray of Houston and Laken Riley at the University of Georgia, as well as multiple TdA-linked crimes and arrests, reportedly, in more than 20 states since January 1, 2025.

More than 40 taken into custody in April raid

The backstory:

On April 1, a raid took place at a rental house near Dripping Springs where a birthday party was to be held. 49 people were taken into custody, including minors.

Officials at the time said the FBI had information about a possible gathering of suspected TdA members and associates in Hays County.

Narcotics were also seized from the home, according to Texas DPS.