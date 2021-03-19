Hays County Jail to reopen for onsite in-person visitation

The Hays County Jail will be reopening for on-site visitation starting on Monday.

Jail visits had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but beginning March 22, in-person visits will be allowed by appointment only.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that visitation will be held Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays and late afternoon and evening visitation hours on Tuesdays. All visits will be held in 20-minute time slots and after each visit, there will be a 20-minute break for cleaning and sanitization.

Appointments can be made by calling the visitation phone number at 512-393-7366 during visitation hours Monday-Friday. Appointments can not be scheduled on-site and must be made in advance and will be scheduled one month at a time.

Visitation hours are laid out as follows:

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays:

Visit: 12-12:20 p.m.

Clean: 12:20-12:40 p.m.

Visit: 12:40-1 p.m.

Clean: 1-1:20 p.m.

Visit: 1:20-1:40 p.m.

Clean: 1:40-2 p.m.

Visit: 2-2:20 p.m.

Clean: 2:20-2:40 p.m.

Visit: 2:40-3 p.m.

Clean: 3-3:20 p.m.

Visit: 3:20-3:40 p.m.

Clean: 3:40-4 p.m.

Tuesday afternoons and evenings

Clean: 2:20-2:40 p.m.

Visit: 2:40-3 p.m.

Clean: 3-3:20 p.m.

Visit: 3:20-3:40 p.m.

Clean: 3:40-4 p.m.

Visit: 4-4:20 p.m.

Closed for feeding/cleaning: 4:20-5:20 p.m.

Visit: 5:20-5:40 p.m.

Clean: 5:40-6 p.m.

Visit: 6-6:20 p.m.

Clean: 6:20-6:40 p.m.

Visit: 6:40-7 p.m.

HCSO reminds visitors to arrive on time as those who arrive late will not be allowed to visit and will have to reschedule their appointment time. All inmates will be allowed one on-site visit a month.

Only one adult will be allowed on the premises per onsite visit. Parents may bring only one child under the age of 17 per onsite visit. The child must be always accompanied by the parent and must remain on the designated spot marked on the floor during the visit, says HCSO.

All visitors must always wear a mask, maintain social distancing, submit to temperature check upon check in with a hands-free thermometer and observe the COVID-19 screening tools posted in the facility, says HCSO.

