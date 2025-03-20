Hays County judge sentences man to life in prison for 2022 murder

article

The Brief A man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering another man in Buda in 2022 He also received 20 years for tampering with evidence-human corpse and 10 years for tampering with evidence.



A man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering another man in Buda in 2022.

What we know:

According to Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins, 28-year-old William Rojas was found guilty of murder, tampering with evidence-human corpse, and tampering with evidence.

He received a life sentence for murder, 20 years for tampering with evidence-human corpse, and 10 years for tampering with evidence.

The backstory:

The sheriff's office said on April 25, 2022, deputies received a call about a dead person in the 2900 block of Main Street in Buda.

When detectives arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious.

The unidentified victim was taken to Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy where it was determined the victim had succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Man charged with murder in Buda homicide

The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Esbin Santiago Gomez. Through an investigation, detectives were able to establish a suspect and the suspect's vehicle.

William Rojas, 25, was charged with murder, two counts of tampering with evidence/ human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

During the trial, it was proven that Rojas murdered Esbin Santiago-Gomez with a firearm and then drove the victim’s body into Hays County, where Rojas stripped the victim of all identifying information before attempting to hide Santiago-Gomez’s body.

What they're saying:

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Griffith released a statement after the verdict:

"Mr. Rojas’ callousness in the murder and his actions following the murder were shocking to all those involved. Without the hard work and dedication of detectives with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Rojas would not have been brought to answer for his crimes. We offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Esbin Santiago-Gomez’s family and hope some measure of comfort is found in bringing him justice."

Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins also released a statement:

"In addition to our gratitude for the excellent work done in investigation and prosecution of this case, the office would commend the sentence of the court as well-deserved."