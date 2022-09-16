Hays County man receives 60 years in prison for sexually assaulting child

A Hays County man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl multiple times.

45-year-old Jose Nicolas-Gonzalez was found guilty on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child following his trial which began on Sept. 12.

Nicolas-Gonzalez was accused of assaulting the girl repeatedly beginning when she was about nine years old, says the Hays County District Attorney's office. The girl testified that on multiple occasions while at his house, he had placed his hand inside her clothes and used his fingers and hands to sexually assault her.

The girl told her mother about the abuse, which resulted in law enforcement becoming involved in December 2019, says the DA's office. She was forensically interviewed at Roxanne's House, the county's regional child advocacy center, and told both the forensic interviewer and a sexual assault nurse examiner about the abuse.

Nicolas-Gonzalez's attorneys argued the girl fabricated the abuse, but the jury returned a guilty verdict on both counts.