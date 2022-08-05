Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested, charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary

A Most Wanted fugitive in Hays County has been captured in Austin.

Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts or Credit Card Abuse and two counts of Theft of Firearm.

Jeremy Rasco

The Austin Police Department assisted Hays County Sheriff's Office in the arrest of Rasco. He is currently in Travis County Jail and will be transferred to Hays County.

Rasco is the 18th fugitive on the Hays County Crimestoppers Most Wanted list arrested this year.