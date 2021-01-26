Hays County opening next round of vaccine scheduling later this week

Hays County is planning on opening the next round of appointment scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, January 29. The county is anticipating another 1,950 doses from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) later this week.

Residents of Hays County will be able to sign up online at haysinformed.com or by calling 512-938-1650. Residents with internet access are urged to use the online portal and allow the phone line to remain open for those who truly need it.

Anyone who qualifies under the Phase 1A and 1B criteria per DSHS will be able to use the online portal or phone number to make an appointment. Both the portal and phone will go live Friday at noon.

"While things are still fluid and could change," Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said. "The next opportunity to make an appointment is this Friday, Jan. 29. Residents can go to haysinformed.com to find the sign-up link. It will also be on the county’s official Facebook page."

Hays County is also now using a text alert system to notify residents of important COVID-related information. "By signing up, you will know what’s happening and when future rounds of vaccine appointments will open," he said.

Text COVID to 844-928-3213 to sign up for the alerts.

Please note, that number will not put anyone’s name on a registration list; it is means of receiving updates and alerts about COVID-related information. Hays County does not have a sign-up list for vaccines.

