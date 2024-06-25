Hays County roadway expansion in the works

Plans for a roadway expansion in Hays County is in the works.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) held a meeting to get feedback from residents on the traffic and congestion along the RM 1826 corridor, and hopefully provide a solution.

"Hays County is the second-largest county in the entire nation. We continue to see more people moving out here, more businesses, so providing this route to get to U.S. 290 is important for them," said TxDOT spokesperson Antonio Lujan.

A feasibility study held at Real Life Church allowed Hays County residents to view the future plans for the 7.7-mile stretch of RM 1826.

"It is the entire stretch of RM 1826 and there are two parts to it. It is from U.S. 290 to the county line all the way to RM 150, which is the one that you can either take to go to Dripping Springs or south to Wimberley," says Lujan.

According to TxDOT, this is a community-driven project. It was put into action after residents brought up concerns about congestion and mobility.

"What we are going to do is it is going to go from a 2-lane undivided roadway to a potential multi-lane scenario. We have not drafted any designs as of this moment. This is just the very beginning of it all," said Lujan.

"This is a feasibility study, so I’m sure this is the best time to come in and voice your concern and engage the way we are supposed to," says Hays County resident Alex Villalobos.

A comment box was made available for those in attendance to express their thoughts on the expansion.

"I'd like to see what kind of safety procedures they are putting in place on the infrastructure increase right, how considerate are we being with the overall environment as well, and then how does this increase the overall footprint and what does it do for increased traffic," says Villalobos.

TxDOT says the feasibility study will wrap up in August, and a final report will be made based off of the comments and the project will move to the next phase.

"From here, you would go into the schematic and environmental phase, followed by final design, and then construction," said Lujan.

TxDOT is accepting comments on the project until July 16. To make a public comment, click here.