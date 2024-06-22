VIDEO: Man causes thousands in damages at San Marcos post office: police

The San Marcos Police Department is looking for a man seen on surveillance footage vandalizing a post office in May.

Around 10:30 p.m. on May 19, the man seen in the video entered the Bugg Lane post office and went to the self-service area. After packaging items and printing labels, he attempted to use the package drop box which appeared to be jammed shut.

He is seen forcibly trying to open the drop box, but after he was unsuccessful, he returned to the kiosk and kicked the monitor twice. He then retrieved his packages from the self-service area, and on his way out of the post office, kicked the door and cracked the glass.

He is described as a white male in his 20s with a thin build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, glasses, a peach-colored polo shirt, light-colored shorts, white socks and gray-and-white shoes. He left the scene in a silver SUV.

SMPD says the man caused about $6,000 in damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SMPD's non-emergency number at 512-753-2108 or reach out directly to Det. Bennett at 512-753-2130.