Texas State University will no longer host 2024 Presidential Debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) has canceled its plans to have the first 2024 Presidential Debate at Texas State University.

Texas State University officials said they were informed by CPD about canceling its plans on Monday, June 24. According to TXST, all the planned 2024 debates by CPD have been canceled.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on the university's campus on Sept. 16.

"While receiving this official news is disappointing, we understand the CPD’s position," said TXST President Kelly Damphousse. "As the only Texas university to have graduated a U.S. president, we were excited to host the first-ever presidential debate in our great state. We are also proud to be the only Hispanic Serving Institution chosen to host a presidential debate. In the words of our alumnus President Lyndon B. Johnson, ‘Let no one ever think for a moment that national debate means national division.’ We remain steadfast in supporting our students and the entire university community as they continue to learn about democracy, to engage in civil discourse, and to participate in the electoral process throughout the upcoming election cycle."

The reason for the cancelation was not announced.