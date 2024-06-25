New details released about Dripping Springs SWAT call

New details have been released about the SWAT call in Dripping Springs over the weekend that ended in a man's arrest.

41-year-old Nathan Nattin IV was arrested June 22 and faces multiple charges as a result of the incident.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that on June 22, just before 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of Terrace Canyon Drive.

RELATED COVERAGE

Nathan Nattin IV (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

They were described as acting aggressively towards neighbors and causing a disturbance. Nearby residents also reported hearing gunshots and an explosion.

While on scene, Hays County deputies say they were shot at once. Hays County SWAT, Crisis Negotiations Team, and Drone Team were requested to the scene, as well as detectives.

The suspicious person was identified as Nattin, who HCSO says has a history of assaulting and attempting to assault law enforcement, resisting arrest, harassment of public servant, and weapons-related charges. After an almost two-hour standoff, Nattin exited his home and was taken into custody without further incident.

A search warrant executed on Nattin's home uncovered multiple firearms as well as narcotics including marijuana and psilocybin (shrooms). A bullet hole was found in a neighboring residence and evidence found at the scene supports investigators' belief that the bullet was fired from Nattin's property. No explosive devices were located.

Nattin has been charged with the following offenses: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon (Against a Peace Officer), a 2nd degree felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 2, >= 4 grams < 400 grams, a 2nd degree felony; and Deadly Conduct (Discharge Firearm at a Habitation), a class A misdemeanor.

A total bond of $560,000 has been set.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is also assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), submit your tip online, by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone, or contact Det. David Maddocks.