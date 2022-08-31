HCSO searching for man suspected of stealing tools, equipment from multiple hardware stores

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of stealing large amounts of electrical wiring and tools from hardware stores in the area.

Jorge Godinez, who is believed to be around 38-years-old, is described as a 5'8" Hispanic male weighing around 180 pounds. Police believe he is driving a maroon Dodge pickup truck with temporary Texas tags or a light blue Mazda Tribute.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Hays County Sheriff’s Office)

Godinez was arrested for similar allegations in Montgomery. At that time, he had stolen tools from a Wimberley hardware store in his possession, police say.