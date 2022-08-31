HCSO searching for man suspected of stealing tools, equipment from multiple hardware stores
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of stealing large amounts of electrical wiring and tools from hardware stores in the area.
Jorge Godinez, who is believed to be around 38-years-old, is described as a 5'8" Hispanic male weighing around 180 pounds. Police believe he is driving a maroon Dodge pickup truck with temporary Texas tags or a light blue Mazda Tribute.
(Hays County Sheriff’s Office)
Godinez was arrested for similar allegations in Montgomery. At that time, he had stolen tools from a Wimberley hardware store in his possession, police say.
If you have information regarding these incidents, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., you are asked please contact Detective Treviño at 512-393-7896 or by email at daisy.trevino@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-45559. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to TipLine: P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff’s app.