Hays County SWAT team arrests man accused of assaulting his 90-year-old mother

A man was taken into custody following a SWAT incident in Hays County.

The sheriff's office said the suspect assaulted his 90-year-old mother.

What we know:

The Hays County Sheriff's Office said on Nov. 24, deputies responded to a disturbance on Flite Acres Road. The call said a 90-year-old victim was assaulted by her adult son.

When deputies arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. He refused to respond and would not turn himself in, so the SWAT team was called.

The suspect continued to refuse commands and fled the room he was in. After fleeing, a K9 took him down. He was later taken into custody and treated by medics.

The suspect, Daniel Grimes, was arrested for injury to the elderly.