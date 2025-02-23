Hays County warns of possible measles exposure in San Marcos

The Brief A Gaines Co. resident who tested positive for measles may have exposed people in San Marcos on Feb. 14, 2025. Individuals who were at Texas State University from approximately 3 to 7 p.m. and Twin Peaks Restaurant from 6 to 10 p.m. may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to this individual.



The Hays County Health Department was notified about the potential for exposure of residents to a person who tested positive for measles by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

The person who tested positive for measles is a Gaines County resident who visited San Marcos on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Individuals who were at Texas State University from approximately 3 to 7 p.m. and Twin Peaks Restaurant from 6 to 10 p.m. may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to this individual.

Since late January, 90 cases of measles have been identified across seven counties, with 16 people being hospitalized, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

What they're saying:

"Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease spread by contact with an infected person through coughing and sneezing. Texas is currently experiencing the largest outbreak of measles in decades," said Hays County Local Health Authority John Turner, MD. "Individuals who have not been vaccinated are at greater risk of infection. To minimize the risk of infection and serious illness, individuals should make sure they are vaccinated."

"The Hays County Health Department is acting with haste to ensure the readiness and preparedness of partner agencies in response to this notification," said Hays County Judge Ruben Beccera. "The county has taken great strides to improve our response to public health emergencies. I am confident that the department will be capable of minimizing the impact of a potential measles outbreak in our county. I will work with the [health] department and Office of Emergency Services to offer additional resources as needed."

For more information visit: https://www.hayscountytx.gov/current-public-health-situations. The site will continue to be updated as more information is available.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

Where is Gaines County?

Gaines County is about 370 miles directly west of Dallas, near the Texas-New Mexico border. It is about 87 miles southwest of Lubbock.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.