West Nile in Texas: Hays County mosquito traps test positive

The Brief West Nile detected in Hays County 2 traps in San Marcos tested positive Positive samples collected from two sites on July 7



West Nile has been detected in Hays County.

What they're saying:

Two mosquito traps in San Marcos have tested positive. The samples were collected from two separate sites in the 78666 zip code on July 7.

These traps are the first to test positive in the county for 2026. However, no human cases have been reported so far.

As of July 5, 462 mosquito traps have tested positive statewide this year, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More about West Nile

Dig deeper:

While mosquitoes are present year-round, they are most active from May through November.

Infected mosquitoes can transmit West Nile through bites.

Symptoms

Symptoms of the infection can include fever, headaches, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, a skin rash on the torso of the body, and swollen lymph nodes.

About 80% of infected people usually show no symptoms.

While the risk is low for severe symptoms, people over the age of 50 and those with compromised immune systems can be at an increased risk for stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis and, in extremely rare cases, death.

Patients can expect to have symptoms for three to six days, but may experience fatigue and weakness for weeks or even months.

There is currently no treatment for West Nile virus.

Preventing mosquito breeding

Everyone is encouraged to protect themselves from mosquito bites and prevent mosquito breeding.

Mosquitoes can breed in as little as one teaspoon of standing water. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

Remember the 3 Ds:

Defend: Whenever outside, use EPA-approved insect repellents, and always follow label instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.