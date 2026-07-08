Teacher-led commission aims to move Texas to head of the class

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched the Texas Classroom Commission. The teacher-led group will make recommendations to ensure Texas becomes the No. 1 state for education. The group will make their suggestions to Abbott, the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Legislature ahead of next year’s legislative session.



A newly launched commission aims to see Texas move to the head of the class when it comes to education.

The teacher-led Texas Classroom Commission was launched by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday.

By the numbers:

According to Abbott, the group has the goal of shaping the future of public education, strengthening student achievement and ensuring Texas becomes the No. 1 state for education.

U.S. News and World Report ranks Texas 25th in education. Texas was ranked 41st on Wallet Hub’s list of the Most and Least Educated States in America.

Pencils are seen on a desk in an Austin, Texas, classroom in this undated image. (FOX 7 Austin)

What we know:

The commission will be made up of current and retired teachers, according to Abbott. Former Dallas-area math teacher Courtney Boswell MacDonald will lead it. MacDonald is also the chair of the State Board for Educator Certification. She has also worked on the Senate Education Committee and served as executive director for several education reform groups.

What they're saying:

"Texas teachers know what their students need to succeed," Abbott said. "The Texas Classroom Commission will bring together exemplary public school educators to identify innovative solutions that help students succeed, improve the learning environment in classrooms, and strengthen our schools. By empowering those on the front lines of education, we will build on Texas’ success and ensure our state becomes the national leader in the education of our kids."

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows framed the commission as another investment in education after the Legislature raised teacher pay during the last session.

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What's next:

The commission will begin its work in the coming weeks and deliver its recommendations to Abbott, the Texas Education Agency and the Legislature ahead of next year’s session.