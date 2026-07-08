Pflugerville man arrested for stalking his girlfriend: police

The Brief A Pflugerville man was arrested for stalking Court documents said he assaulted his girlfriend and told her he was going to kill her He was arrested by police later that night



A Pflugerville man has been arrested for stalking his girlfriend, police said.

The backstory:

Police say the incidents happened within a 24-hour period.

Nicholas Almgren, 36, physically assaulted his girlfriend at an Austin lake, and told her he was going to kill her. When she got back to her apartment in Pflugerville, her car tires had been slashed.

A few hours later, he banged on her door to get in. She told him she had called police, and he left, but the girlfriend told police he was probably waiting until they left to come back.

Nicholas Almgren, 36

An officer waited nearby, but Almgren came to her door again. As police approached him, Almgren ran away.

Police said Almgren had cut electricity to the entire apartment building. Officers found him hiding inside a room at the apartment complex.

After struggling with police, Almgren was finally arrested.