Travis County gentlemen's club shooting: Suspects, victims identified

The Brief Victims, suspects in gentlemen's club shooting identified 19-year-old Layla Williamson, 23-year-old VT Wood-Davion Olden Hornsby were killed after a fight escalated into gunfire 19-year-old James Mackeise Shearrion, 20-year-old Kevin Curtis Parrish have been charged with murder of multiple persons



Travis County law enforcement has identified two people killed in a shooting outside a gentlemen's club over July 4th weekend.

Two suspects have also been charged.

What they're saying:

19-year-old Layla Williamson and 23-year-old VT Wood-Davion Olden Hornsby, both of Austin, were killed after a fight in a crowded parking lot escalated into gunfire.

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired just before 4 a.m. on July 5 in the 9700 block of Reservoir Court, the site of the Bare Cabaret, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

An estimated 400 people were inside the establishment and packed into the parking lot when the gunfire erupted, creating a chaotic scene for arriving emergency personnel.

Hornsby died at the scene, according to officials, while Williamson was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The suspects

Image 1 of 5 ▼ James Shearrion (Travis County Sheriff's Office)

The Travis County Sheriff's Office has issued arrest warrants for two men in connection with the shooting.

19-year-old James Mackeise Shearrion and 20-year-old Kevin Curtis Parrish have both been charged with murder of multiple persons, a capital felony.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 911 immediately. Anyone with additional information can call the TCSO tipline at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).