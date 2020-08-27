HCSO investigating possible murder-suicide in San Marcos

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide in San Marcos.

According to HCSO, deputies responded to a child custody call at a home in the 900 block of Boulder Bluff just after 9:30 a.m. The caller told deputies that her boyfriend had taken her two young daughters, a six-month-old and a two-year-old, and left with them.

A family member later told the deputies about a body on the ground outside the home. Deputies immediately took all the family members in the house to a secure location on the property and went to check on the body, says HCSO.

Once outside, deputies found the body of a man with an apparent gunshot wound and the bodies of two children nearby. An autopsy has been ordered for all three.

HCSO says this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hays County Sheriff's Office at 512-393-7896 to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division.

