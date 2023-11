One person died and two others were injured in a head-on collision in South Austin overnight.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash happened just after midnight on Monday in the 1100 block of W. Ben White Blvd westbound, between S. 1st Street and Menchaca Road.

One adult died on scene and two others were taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

