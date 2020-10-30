Health officials discouraging trick-or-treating, offering alternatives

Austin Public Health is discouraging people from trick-or-treating this Halloween but it and the Centers for Disease Control are offering alternative ways to celebrate safely.

Mayor Steve Adler's most recent "Got A Minute" segment was Halloween-themed and the mayor emphasized no trick-or-treating because of the increase in interactions and lack of control that comes with it.

Some of the low-risk activities suggested by officials include carving pumpkins with members of your household or doing it outside with neighbors or friends. They say you could also hold a family or virtual costume contest or do a backyard candy hunt or get a pinata.

Medium-risk behaviors include lined-up goodie bags at the end of the driveway, outdoor costume parties with less than 10 people, an outdoor one-way haunted house, or a pumpkin patch where hand sanitizer and other safety precautions are readily available.

The mayor says if you do put yourself and family at risk and go trick-or-treating, you should stay home if you're feeling sick or unwell. He says only take candy that's wrapped and make sure you clean it before you eat it.

Officials say that no matter what you do outside of the house remember to wear a mask.

For more on Halloween safety, you can go here.