Health officials recommend Travis County moves to stage three

Health officials recommended that Austin-Travis County transition to stage three at the Travis County Commissioners Court meeting this week. Currently, the county is in stage four but Dr. Mark Escott with Austin Public Health said overall cases are on a downward trend.

Last week, Austin Public Health announced that the high COVID-19 case count we have been seeing recently is due to backlogged laboratory data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Dr. Mark Escott, working with the epidemiology staff, ran data to see if the active cases they were given were, in fact, active. About 40 to 50 percent of the new cases they were given were no longer active, according to Dr. Escott.

He noted that this is also represented in the steady decline in hospitalizations, ICU beds, and ventilators.

Under stage three, residents within Travis County would still be recommended to avoid social gatherings outside of their households, to keep gatherings to ten people or less, and for those with underlying health conditions to continue to limit unnecessary contact.

Officials with Austin Public Health spoke at the Travis County Commissioners Court. You can watch the rest of the meeting here.

