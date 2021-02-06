Healthy, easy picnic food recipes from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

article

When the weather is nice outside, which it usually is in Central Texas, there's nothing better than a picnic.

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some recipe ideas for you that you can try the next time you have one.

DIY Trail Mix

You can make your own trail mix using ingredients from your pantry or support a local business like austiNuts which is located at Northwood Plaza Shopping Center on the northeast corner of Anderson Lane and Rockwood between Mopac and Burnet Road. They offer delivery or pickup. For more details go to their website.

Recipe

Nuts

Seeds

Dried fruit

Chocolates or candies

Spices or seasonings

Grape Salad

Tierra uses Culina Yogurt's bourbon vanilla yogurt in her recipe but she says to make sure to choose a yogurt that doesn't have a ton of added sugar.

For a sweeter version that could also double as breakfast, she uses Culina's strawberry rose flavor and tops with granola. If you want less sweet, Tierra recommends using just a plain yogurt and drizzling with honey.

Recipe

1/2 cup green grapes, sliced

1/2 cup red grapes, sliced

1 cup vanilla yogurt

3/4 cup toasted walnuts, chopped. Toast the walnuts for 8-12 minutes on 350° then mix it all up & enjoy!!!

Roast Beef Wraps

You can use whatever you'd like for your wrap but Tierra is using a chickpea tortilla from Siete Foods which is a good grain-free option.

Recipe