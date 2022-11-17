H-E-B to hold annual Feast of Sharing Nov. 22

Thousands of Austin-area residents will gather together to share a festival holiday meal next week through H-E-B's annual Feast of Sharing event.

H-E-B and community volunteers will be serving a free holiday meal to more than 10,000 people at the Palmer Events Center on Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 4-8 p.m.

The event is open to public and will also feature live music, entertainment, family-friendly activities, community services, and a special performance by Bidi Bidi Banda. The H-E-B Pharmacy team will also be providing free flu shots, available while supplies last.

CapMetro and H-E-B are also partnering to provide free transportation to and from the event. Passes can be picked up at business centers in 10 Austin-area H-E-B locations beginning Nov. 14 while supplies last.

Passes are available at:

H-E-B #1: 2701 E. 7th Street, Austin, 78702

H-E-B #2: 6607 S. IH 35, Austin, 78744

H-E-B #3: 1000 E. 41st Street, Austin, 78751

H-E-B #5: 12860 Research Blvd., Austin, 78750

H-E-B #9: 5808 Burnet Road, Austin, 78756

H-E-B #11: 2110 New Slaughter Lane, Austin, 78748

H-E-B #12: 2508 E. Riverside Drive, Austin, 78741

H-E-B #13: 7112 Ed Bluestein, Austin, 78723

H-E-B #15: 9414 N. Lamar, Austin, 78753

H-E-B #30:1801 E. 51st Street, Austin, 78723

H-E-B has been kicking off its holiday season with the Feast of Sharing for 33 years and regularly serves more than 340,000 meals each year in 34 communities across Texas and Mexico.