H-E-B branded merchandise sold exclusively at Kerrville location

Are you a superfan of H-E-B? Well, you're in luck if you're interested in sporting gear from your favorite supermarket.

H-E-B has launched H-E-B Brand Shop which features items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands and products such as H-E-B Bakery, Café Ole by H-E-B, and H-E-B Texas Tough.

The collection helps commemorate the company's 117th anniversary and is currently available at the Kerrville H-E-B on Main Street location only. Kerrville is where the company was founded in 1905.

Items in the collection include apparel, accessories, drinkware, toys, and more. There are also "I Love My H-E-B" socks, T-shirts featuring a vintage H-E-B storefront, a heart-shaped sticker declaring love for H-E-B Meal Simple brisket queso, or a baby onesie with a H-E-B badge that reads H-E-Baby.

The company says it plans to bring H-E-B Brand Shop to more stores across the state starting in 2023.

