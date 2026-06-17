H-E-B misses top spot in latest rankings of America's best grocery chains

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The Brief H-E-B ranked third in the latest Super50 ranking from Supermarket News. The industry publication touted H-E-B's expansive offerings and in-store food offerings. Trader Joe's ranked number one on the list and Publix was ranked number two.



While it may be Texas' top choice for groceries, H-E-B was not able to claim the top spot on Supermarket News' Super50 list.

H-E-B came in third on the list, behind Trader Joe's and Publix, which were one and two respectively.

Supermarket news, a "nationally circulated trade magazine for the food distribution industry," rated retailers on customer satisfaction, workplace reputation, use of technology, loyalty program perks, omnichannel effectiveness, private-label strength and delivery and pickup execution. Notably, the publication did not rate stores on revenue because "it puts most grocers at a disadvantage and creates similar rankings over the years."

Trader Joe's earned the top spot through its "neighborhood boutique" feeling and dedicated fans. It also scored high for its private label brands and "tightly curated mix of products."

Publix also scored high for it's "well-regarded, multi-tier private-label offerings" and its customer service practices. The magazine also noted Publix's reputation for worker satisfaction through internal promotions, stock ownership plans and benefits.

For the "de facto hometown grocery chain of Texas," H-E-B was complimented on its expansive offerings that at "tailored to meet the demands of the individual markets in the state." The grocer recently started expanding into the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

What they're saying:

"The company has also become known for its in-store foodservice offerings, with restaurants such as True Texas BBQ and True Texas Tacos, featuring the retailer's popular store-made flour tortillas," Supermarket News said.

H-E-B scored at the top for its delivery service and store pickup.

While not topping the latest list, H-E-B was ranked number one earlier this year in dunnhumby's Retailer Preference Index. It's ranked number one in the index five times in the nine years the report has been published.

"H-E-B remains firmly entrenched as the top retailer due to its superior ability to deliver a combination of better savings, quality, experience and assortment," the dunnhumby report states.