Helicopter emergency lands in Kerrville after being hit by private drone

A helicopter involved in emergency operations was forced to land in Kerrville after a private drone struck it Monday afternoon.

The drone was being illegally flown in a restricted airspace, the City of Kerrville said in their release.

Drone hits helicopter in Kerrville

What we know:

The airspace over Kerrville, the seat of Kerr County, which announced a most recent death toll of 84 on Monday, is under a temporary flight restriction while crews conduct search and rescue operations. The temporary measure was established after the devastating flooding of the Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country on the Fourth of July, which resulted in over 100 confirmed deaths and missing persons.

After being hit by the drone on Monday, the helicopter made an emergency landing. Due to the incident, the city says a critical piece of emergency response equipment is now out of service until further notice.

The city noted that temporary flight restrictions are not suggestions, but federal airspace rules designed to protect lives during emergency situations.

Police asked the public earlier Monday to stay away from the search and rescue areas, saying sightseers were hampering their emergency operations.

What we don't know:

The operator of the private drone was not identified in the city's post. It's unknown whether charges will be brought against them.

What you can do:

The City of Kerrville reminded the public that flying drones in restricted areas can put first responders and other emergency personnel at risk. They ask they drone operators respect the restriction while search and rescue operations are underway.